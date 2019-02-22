“My Job Depends on Ag” the focus of Bass Lake native’s latest docuseries

For many, the phrase “My job depends on ag” may mean nothing more than a saying on a car decal, but a Yosemite High School graduate is hoping his new docuseries can change that.
Jeff Aiello, writer and producer of “American Grown: My Job Depends on Ag,” said his series aims to highlight the triumphs and struggles of agriculture through the stories that drove the creation and rapid growth of the movement. The first of the series’ 10 episodes are scheduled to begin airing in September on ValleyPBS.
“We wanted to get into some of the issues and some of the real struggles and some of the real joy that a lot of these people have being a part of agriculture generationally,” Aiello said.
The idea for the documentary came to the Bass Lake native about a year ago, after working with the two founders of the “My Job Depends on Ag,” movement, Steve Malanca and Erik Wilson, on his last project, “Tapped Out,” a documentary that also ran on ValleyPBS and focused on the history of water in the San Joaquin Valley.
The “My Job Depends on Ag” movement began as a Facebook page for the agriculture community and, since its inception in 2016, has grown to over 80,000 members.
“Our goal here is to show just how massive the fraternity of ag really is. Through your pictures and stories, we will show the side of ag that has been long forgotten,” reads the page’s description.
The page is filled with posts, articles, photos and videos of everything from farmers doing their jobs, to equipment up for sale.
Aiello used many of those posts as inspiration for the stories he spotlights in his series, including the disappearance of family-run farms and the emergence of larger, corporate farms; women in agriculture; and the emergence of technology in the business. He hopes these stories can give a voice to a community that he believes struggles to be heard.
“We’re trying to reconnect the people in the cities that really think that food just magically appears in their produce section or on the shelves of their grocery store,” he said. “We want people in the large urban areas to reconnect with and value the people that are growing their food.”
The director said he hopes the series will challenge what he described as a stigma surrounding agriculture by showing a different perspective into some of the issues facing the industry.
ValleyPBS backed the project for that same reason.
“With a movement so big in our backyard, evoking passionate emotions from all points of view, ValleyPBS wanted to impartially explore these issues and the thread that binds seemingly unconnected jobs to this driver of our nation’s economy,” said Jenny Toste, CEO of ValleyPBS.
This is Aiello’s second docuseries for ValleyPBS, but his production company, 18THIRTY Entertainment, also has created commercials, documentaries and web content, typically with a Central Valley focus.
Aiello still speaks fondly of his time up in the foothills, citing his senior year at Yosemite High School as the year which he began considering a career as a filmmaker.
The defining moment that year was being asked to help film a video for his senior rally.
“That one experience set my whole life and career path on a whole new direction,” he said.
He went on to study television production at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo and did not even have to finish school before landing a full-time job at a local television station.
He continued to work in news television, including a 14-year stint at ABC30 in Fresno, until 2014 when he and his wife, Jill, started 18THIRTY Entertainment together.
