Valley storms, cold weather show no signs of stopping. Take a look at what’s on the way.

Tuesday’s sunny skies won’t last long.
More wet weather is expected Wednesday in the central San Joaquin Valley, following two weeks of freezing temperatures and snow in the foothills and rain in the valley.
Carlos Molina, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the rain and snow should start falling around sunset. Areas in the San Joaquin Valley like Fresno, Madera and Merced should see between a quarter to a half an inch of precipitation Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Temperature highs for much of the San Joaquin Valley are expected to remain in the 50s throughout the week.
Snow levels in the foothills are expected to be around 2,500 feet. Oakhurst and Bass Lake are expecting a quarter to a third of an inch of snowfall.
Molina said snowfall is expected to be the heaviest at elevations above 4,000 feet, such as Fish Camp and Yosemite Valley, which are both expecting between 3 to 6 inches of snowfall.
Temperatures highs in the foothills are expected to remain between 39 to 49 degrees with lows between 24 to 34 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Bass Lake flirted with spillage levels over the weekend at Crane Valley Dam, though waters began receding by Monday. Denny Boyles, PG&E spokesperson, said the lake was three inches over the spill crest.
“Based on some of the data, it won’t be too hard for (Bass Lake) to deal with this additional precipitation,” Molina said.
Central Valley skies are expected to clear up again on Friday but Molina warned of another storm forming in the Pacific Ocean that could pass through the area over the weekend.
Wednesday’s storm will be the latest round of what already has been a cold, wet winter in Central California.
This past weekend, more than three feet of snow fell in the Bass Lake area. Photos on social media showed parts of the lake frozen over.
Shaver Lake in Fresno County also saw snowfall. The National Weather Service reported 3.87 inches of precipitation between Feb. 13 and 17, mostly snow, according to David Spector, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Snowfall in the foothills and Sierra is now about 20 percent above the expected amount for this time of year.
Precipitation totals across the Valley are exceeding expectations.
Fresno is nearly a whole inch above its expected total, while Merced is already about 2 and a half inches above.
Molina said he expects the storms to continue until March.
