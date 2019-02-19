Oakhurst RV park gets Planning Commission approval. Here’s what happens next.

The Madera County Planning Commission unanimously moved to recommend the approval of a 40-acre RV and camping park along Sky Ranch Road in Oakhurst.
The decision came at the commission’s Feb. 12 meeting at the Oakhurst Community Center. The proposed park would feature RV sites, cabins, and camping sites and could lodge between 250 to 850 people per day, according to a Madera County staff report of the park plans.
“We felt like it would be an improvement over what is there now. It would help solve some problems that are there now, where you have a lot of dead trees and underbrush,” said planning commission chairman John Reed. “It’s more of a fire hazard now, especially because there has been a continual series of homeless camps that have been on the property.”
Red Tail Acquisitions, a real estate firm based in Irvine, is the applicant for the project and in order for it to move forward it would need the board to amend the land currently designated as “rural residential” to “community commercial,” as well as approve a conditional use permit.
The next step for the firm is the approval of the county’s board of supervisors, which could come as soon as next month, Reed said.
The project would be carried out over four construction phases and aims to “provide a quality family oriented RV resort, offering a comprehensive number of amenities and services, adding to the overall experience at Sky Ranch,” according to the county report.
