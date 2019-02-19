Community News, Feb. 21 edition | Yosemite Democrats meeting and Zen 101

Yosemite Democrats meeting
The Oakhurst Democratic Club is hosting their next meeting on Saturday, March 2, at the Oakhurst Grill, 40530 Highway 41.
Justin Macomb, of the Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit of CalFire, will be on hand speaking on the environmental impacts of last season’s wildfires.
The program begins at 9:15, and a buffet breakfast will be made available starting at 8 a.m. for $8 per person.
Details: Email info@yosemitedems.com
Zen 101 Class
Bodhi Oak Zen Sangha will host a public event, “Zen 101: Learn to Meditate” on Wednesday, March 6, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Bodhi Oak Zen Center, 40879 Highway 41, Suite 1-I, Oakhurst.
Refreshments will be served at the event.
Donations are accepted, but not required to participate.
Details: call 559-642-7470 or write myogomacneil@gmail.com
