Local

February 19, 2019 9:37 AM

Community News, Feb. 21 edition | Yosemite Democrats meeting and Zen 101

By William Ramirez

wramirez@sierrastar.com

Yosemite Democrats meeting

The Oakhurst Democratic Club is hosting their next meeting on Saturday, March 2, at the Oakhurst Grill, 40530 Highway 41.

Justin Macomb, of the Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit of CalFire, will be on hand speaking on the environmental impacts of last season’s wildfires.

The program begins at 9:15, and a buffet breakfast will be made available starting at 8 a.m. for $8 per person.

Details: Email info@yosemitedems.com

Zen 101 Class

Bodhi Oak Zen Sangha will host a public event, “Zen 101: Learn to Meditate” on Wednesday, March 6, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Bodhi Oak Zen Center, 40879 Highway 41, Suite 1-I, Oakhurst.

Refreshments will be served at the event.

Donations are accepted, but not required to participate.

Details: call 559-642-7470 or write myogomacneil@gmail.com

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

View more video

Local