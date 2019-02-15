Bass Lake reaches spillage levels, though flooding not yet an issue

Bass Lake reached its spillage levels Friday morning, but PG&E officials said the spillage is not yet severe enough to create any issues for communities downstream.
Denny Boyles, spokesperson for PG&E, said the water was trickling into the spill channel at 160 cubic feet per second, which equates to a “small stream.”
“We’re experiencing more rain, so that’s probably going to go up. We would just encourage everyone downstream to be aware that it’s likely that they will see the water rising,” Boyles said.
Rain continued to pour down on Bass Lake Friday and snow is expected tonight, according to the National Weather Service.
The area was issued a winter storm warning through 4 p.m. Sunday, along with much of the higher Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon.
PG&E has updated both the Madera County Sheriff’s Office and the National Forest Service, but no pre-evacuation advisories have been issued.
Boyles said PG&E has been able to restore power for many of its foothill customers impacted by the storm.
Friday morning, only 858 customers in its Yosemite Division remained without power, about a third of the amount reported Thursday afternoon.
He said the majority of those still without power are in the far northern portion of its Yosemite Division, near Sonora.
But the winter weather will continue in the communities in the Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno counties foothills, even at lower elevations.
Communities in the southern Sierra Nevada foothills above 1,500 feet were issued a winter weather advisory to last until Sunday at 4 p.m.
