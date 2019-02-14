Highways in Merced, Mariposa counties reopen as rainstorm nears its end

Portions of Highway 140 in Mariposa and Highway 59 in Merced were reopened Thursday after stormy weather forced their closure, Caltrans announced.
A 17-mile stretch of Highway 140 from Bear Creek near Midpines to Foresta Road in El Portal – approximately 4 miles west of the Yosemite National Park entrance – was closed Wednesday afternoon due to fears of mudslides and falling debris caused by heavy rainfall.
In Merced, Highway 59 between Sandy Mush Road and Mission Avenue had been closed for 10 days due to flooding at Mariposa Creek.
A flash flood watch remains in effect for the Sierra Nevada foothills below 5,000 feet until 6 p.m. Thursday, and a winter storm warning is in place into Thursday night for the Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon and Tulare County Mountains above 5,000 feet.
Comments