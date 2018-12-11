Yosemite Unified School District has chosen its new superintendent

Yosemite Unified School District turned to Woodlake Unified School District for its new superintendent.
During their monthly meeting Monday night at Rivergold Elementary School, the district’s board of trustees voted unanimously to approve Glen Billington as the district’s new superintendent, with his term officially beginning Jan. 2, 2019.
He is under contract for two and a half years, with any future renewals dependent on his performance. His salary will be $165,000 per year, Interim Superintendent Mike Berg confirmed.
Berg has been serving as the interim superintendent since March after then-Superintendent Cecilia Greenberg was placed on paid administrative leave due a number of budgetary issues.
Billington brings with him 30 years of experience in education, including time as a teacher, assistant principal and principal. This will be his first superintendent job but has spent the last seven years as the assistant superintendent for Woodlake Unified School District.
“I grew up coming to Oakhurst, coming up here on weekends, on my spare time. This is a great place. I am really excited to be a part of this community and I’m really looking forward to getting involved,” Billington said.
Billington said his first priority would be getting up to speed on the nuts-and-bolts issues and projects necessary for the district.
“It’s just keeping the things that Berg and board have started and moving in that direction, but really getting in and figuring out what needs to be done,” he said.
Berg said the search process took about four months and Billington was one of about 20 qualified applicants considered for the position. As applicants were narrowed down, Billington emerged as the favorite.
“We interviewed four (finalists) and Mr. Billington was far and away the lead candidate, so he was the apparent appointee,” Berg said.
Part of the screening process included the school board visiting Billington’s district and asking both staff and community members their opinion of the candidate as an assistant superintendent. Berg said they heard nothing but “rave reviews” about Billington.
“One of the things that people from his district said was that he’s always there, and he is always the last one to leave,” Berg said. “He’s the person helping put away the chairs every night, he’s the person helping put an arm around an employee or community member at any time of the day, and he’s also a leader.”
Among Billington’s accomplishments as assistant superintendent for Woodlake included helping bring 4G LTE Internet connections to the rural community of Woodlake.
Berg could not help but get emotional at when he reflected on his time at YUSD, he was visibly struggling to hold in tears while he expressed his gratitude for his colleagues, the community and the journey that the past nine months as interim superintendent had taken him through.
“I came here at a time where there was a lot of noise in this room and a lot of discontent, a lot of concern, a lot of confusion,” he said. “We’ve come through that fire, and the good news is - as it usually happens - is we’ve come through that fire stronger than ever.”
Berg was brought on to help YUSD recover from their financial troubles, something he accomplished with Parlier Unified School District, as well.
Berg remains under contract through June 2020, but will only be working one to two days a week once Billington takes the helm. He said he will use that time help Billington with his transition and complete some projects he has spearheaded, including technological advancements and medical insurance modifications.
Board of Trustees
The two reelected and one new board member were all sworn in at Monday’s meeting, as well.
Stacey Montalto and Monika Moulin won their bids for re-election in November’s general election. Tim Curley ran unopposed for Area 1 seat, taking over for the retiring John Reynolds.
Moulin is entering her fourth term as a school board member. Montalto began serving January of this year when Joe Smith retired, so this will be her first full term serving on the YUSD board.
Montalto beat out challenger Shawnessy Gaynor for the Area 4 seat by about 60 votes, while Moulin beat out her challenger, Shawnessy Gaynor, and won the Area 5 seat by about 340 votes.
Along with the oath, the board members were also elected to new roles on the board.
Moulin was named the new president of the board, Montalto was named the new board clerk and Curley was appointed the representative to the executive board of the Madera County School Boards Association.
