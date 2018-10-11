Chinese Americans recognized in Yosemite National Park history. Finally, say advocates

From left, former Chinese Historical Society of Southern California president Eugene Moy, Chinese Historical Society of Southern California president Susan Dickson, California Assemblymember Frank Bigelow, former California Parks and Recreation employee Jack Shu and National Parks Conservation Association Ron Sundergill pose for photos with a copy of the California Assembly Concurrent Resolution No. 262, which recognizes the contributions of Chinese Americans to Yosemite National Park and the Sierra Nevada. WILLIAM RAMIREZ wramirez@sierrastar.com