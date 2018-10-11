K9 deputy captures burglary suspect in Oakhurst, authorities say

An Oakhurst man was arrested on the morning of Oct. 6 in connection with a break-in at a local business, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect was identified by deputies as 24-year-old Isaac Lewis.
At around 5:25 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a call about an activated alarm at a business in the 49000 block of Golden Oak Loop. Sgt. Larry Rich and his team established a perimeter around the building and demanded the suspect exit the building.
Deputies said Lewis refused so the sheriff’s deputies and K-9 partner Arco entered the business. Arco found Lewis hiding in the attic under the insulation.
He was booked into the Madera County Jail on suspicion of commercial burglary, and misdemeanor charges of obstructing a peace officer.
The Madera County Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the business that was targeted.
