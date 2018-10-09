Local

Coarsegold house damaged by fire

By William Ramirez

wramirez@sierrastar.com

October 09, 2018 02:28 PM

Fire forced two people from their Coarsegold home late Monday, Cal Fire reported.

The home was located along Windmill Road.

There were no injuries. The house sustained considerable damage, according to Jaime Williams, spokesperson for Cal Fire.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

Cal Fire was dispatched at around 11:30 p.m. Monday and the fire was controlled and contained at around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading into the nearby wildland.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

  Comments  