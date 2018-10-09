Coarsegold house damaged by fire

Fire forced two people from their Coarsegold home late Monday, Cal Fire reported.
The home was located along Windmill Road.
There were no injuries. The house sustained considerable damage, according to Jaime Williams, spokesperson for Cal Fire.
A damage estimate was not immediately available.
Cal Fire was dispatched at around 11:30 p.m. Monday and the fire was controlled and contained at around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading into the nearby wildland.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
