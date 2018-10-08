Angie Peters, left, and Jenny Jones, right, pose for a photo after posting the lowest net score and lowest gross score, respectively, at the River Creek Women’s Golf Club Championship in late September.
Angie Peters, left, and Jenny Jones, right, pose for a photo after posting the lowest net score and lowest gross score, respectively, at the River Creek Women’s Golf Club Championship in late September. Courtesy of Barb Hamilton

Local

Community News, Oct. 11 edition | River Creek golf winners, landscaping workshop, Oktoberfest

By William Ramirez

wramirez@sierrastar.com

October 08, 2018 04:44 PM

River Creek Women’s Golf Club Championship

Six women participated and two were honored as champions at the River Creek Women’s Golf Club Championship in late September.

Jenny Jones finished with the tournament’s lowest gross score for the fifth consecutive year, while Angie Peters was honored for the lowest net score. Both received cash prizes and Jones had her named etched onto the tournament plaque.

Betty Day, Loretta Fairband, Debra Peckinpah and Barb Hamilton made up the rest of the three-day tournament’s competitors.

The club meets every Tuesday and Thursday for an 8 a.m. tee time and is always looking for new members. For membership information, contact club captain Loretta Fairband at 559-641-6263.

Landscaping workshop

Linda Hancock, a master gardener from Madera County, will be holding a workshop titled “Landscaping under Native Oaks” Saturday, Oct. 13 at the Oakhurst Branch Library, 49044 Civic Circle Drive.

Hancock will touch on the varieties of oak trees in the area, as well as the dangers they are subject to, including fire, parasites and diseases.

The speaker lived in North Fork for 23 years and currently lives in Madera Ranchos. Hancock is a University of California’s Cooperative volunteer.

The workshop is free and will run from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Details: Call 559-683-4838 or visit www.oakhurstfobl.com.

North Fork Oktoberfest

The North Fork Chamber of Commerce invites you to celebrate Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 13 at Bandit Town, 55420 Road 226.

From 5-11 p.m., there will be live music, courtesy of Bill Clifton’s Chicken & Whiskey Band and AC Myles. Clifton’s band will be playing blues, while Myles will play a combination of rock and blues.

Food, wine and beer will be available for purchase.

Admission for the event is $10.

Details: Call 559-415-8002 or visit www.northforkcommerce.com/chamber/oktoberfest-2/

