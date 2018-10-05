Investigators reveal cause of Ferguson Fire near Yosemite, seek public help

The U.S. Forest Service has identified the cause of the Ferguson Fire to have been sparks from a vehicle that ignited grass along Highway 140.
The fire was ignited between 8-8:30 p.m. on July 13 when pieces of a vehicle’s superheated catalytic converter came in contact with dry vegetation, the forest service said late Friday afternoon in a news release.
Officials are looking for the vehicle that sparked the fire. Officials are asking anyone with information on the vehicle responsible for the blaze to contact the Sierra National Forest at 559-297-0706.
The blaze burned for over a month, charring 96,901 acres in the Sierra National Forest, Stanislaus National Forest, Yosemite National Park and state lands. Much of Yosemite National Park was forced into a three-week closure due to the fire.
The Ferguson Fire was fully contained on Aug. 19. Two firefighters died fighting the blaze and 10 structures were destroyed.
Firefighters said fighting the fire cost a total of $116.9 million.
Comments