Madera County elected official fined $3,500 for campaign filing violations

California’s political watchdog has fined Madera County District 5 Supervisor Tom Wheeler, his committee and committee treasurer Nancy Price $3,500 for two violations in connection with his pre-election statements leading up to the June primary.
The California Fair Political Practices Commission said Wheeler’s team violated the Political Reform Act when they failed to timely file the first of three pre-election statements, while also failing to timely report the employer and occupation of 24 individual contributors to Wheeler’s campaign. Those contributions accounted for 25 percent of the money received between Jan. 1 and June 30.
Wheeler’s fine was among 32 enforcement decisions approved by the commission during its Sept. 20 meeting.
This is Wheeler’s first Political Reform Act violation of any kind. The commission said it found “no evidence of deliberate omission or attempts to conceal,” and attributed the violations to negligence.
Wheeler echoed those sentiments.
“It won’t ever happen again, hasn’t happened the last 13 years. We just have to watch the dates, that’s all,” Wheeler said.
The FPPC documents report that Wheeler’s committee quickly filed the statements once they were notified by the FPPC’s enforcement division.
The fine already has been paid off.
Wheeler felt the penalty was too steep for his what he believed were light violations.
“I called (the FPPC) three or four times and I said, ‘You know, I don’t understand. We’re late, what’s so bad about that? It’s not like we’re trying to hide it,’” Wheeler said.
The fine levied against Wheeler’s committee could have been as high as $10,000. But since the committee had no prior enforcement history, the FPPC agreed on a much lower fine.
Wheeler defeated local businessman Marc Sobel in the June primary race to enter his fourth term as the district’s supervisor.
