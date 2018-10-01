Community News, Oct. 6 edition | Animal Faire, North Fork and Mariposa Festivals

Animal Faire
The Eastern Madera County SPCA is hosting its 20th annual Animal Faire Sunday, Oct. 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Oakhurst Community Park.
Dogs from all across the community will compete in a variety of contests, including, “Fastest Fetch,” “Best Trick,” “Best Costume” and even “Best Kiss.” Pet owners interested in signing their pet up for any of the day’s competitions can do so starting at 10:30 a.m. on the day of the event.
Contests will begin at noon, but before then, dogs and their owners are invited to participate in a one-mile dog walk beginning at 11 a.m.
The Animal Faire will also feature a raffle and the winners will be drawn near the tail end of the event.
North Fork Fall Festival
The North Fork Fall Festival is taking place Saturday, Oct. 6, with most of the event taking place at or near North Fork Town Hall, 33060 Co Rd 228.
Vendors will be on hand selling hand-crafted items from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the North Fork History Group is slated to showcase a free display, titled “South Fork: Qohnihina,” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Scout Building across from the town hall.
Live music will be played throughout the day.
The Lions Club offers breakfast from 7-10 a.m., while the Bass Lake Ranger District will serve lunch from 12-2 p.m. and dinner from 2-7 p.m.
Breakfast tickets cost $6 for in advance and $7 at the door. Lunch and dinner are priced at $14 for adults and $8 for kids.
Mariposa Go West Festival
The Mariposa Go West Festival is set to take over downtown Mariposa on Oct. 13 and 14, giving visitors a taste of the California Gold Rush of the mid-19th century.
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, this free family-friendly event welcomes attendees to try their hand at gold panning and roping contests, while also taking some Old West performances in the form of gun-fight reenactments, live music and traditional native dancing.
New to this year’s festival is a pair of cornhole tournaments, one on Saturday for competitors 14 years and younger, while the other for those 15 years and older.
Participation in the cornhole or gold panning tournament requires a registration fee. Anyone interested can register online.
