Oak Fire fully contained, closures still remain

The Oak Fire, burning just north of Oakhurst, was fully contained at 360 acres as of Saturday morning.
The blaze broke out on Sept. 22 and was burning in the areas near Road 620 and 628, forcing the evacuations in Lonesome Oak, Cedarbrook, Timber Loft and other areas.
Jaime Williams, spokesperson for Cal Fire, said the swift containment of the fire was mostly due to “firefighters working hard.”
“And with the aircraft, we were throwing everything at it,” Willaims said.
Williams was unable to specify how many helicopters and air tankers were assigned to the fire.
The fire was burning on steep terrain, making the aerial efforts necessary. Tree mortality in the area also posed a problem for firefighters.
Low humidity led to the fire’s growth early on, but temperatures cooled as the week went on and firefighters were able to quickly gain ground on the fire.
As of Monday morning, Lone Sequoia Campground remained under an evacuation order and the Miami Motorcycle Trails, Road 6S24 from Road 628 to Highway 41, and Road 6S17 from 6S24 to Allen Road remained closed to all traffic.
The other evacuation orders have been lifted.
The cost of the Oak Fire was an estimated $2 million as of Sept. 28.
Crews will continue working to mop up and patrol the fire line.
