Highway 41 hotels expected to open in 2019 — though specific date to be determined

The sun shines down on the three hotels being built along Highway 41 in Oakhurst on Wednesday, Sept. 27. Paul Patel, owner and general contractor of the hotels, estimated the hotels would be finished within the first quarter of the 2019. Due to required sewer improvements, Jared Carter, Madera County Deputy Public Works Director, said that projection is “optimistic.” WILLIAM RAMIREZ wramirez@sierrastar.com