Highway 41 hotels expected to open in 2019 — though specific date to be determined

Three hotels being built along Highway 41 are expected to be completed next year, more than five years since construction crews broke ground on the project.
When that will be specifically, however, remains unclear. If you ask Paul Patel, owner and general contractor of the hotels, they should be finished by “the first quarter of 2019.”
But Madera County officials say otherwise.
The hotel construction continues, with the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, and a Hampton Inn Express & Suites nearing drywall and sheet rock inspections, said Matthew Treber, Madera County director of community and economic development.
But what could extend the construction of the three four-story, 108-room hotels past Patel’s projection is the hotels’ sewage line.
Madera County’s Public Works Department agreed to work with Patel on a project that would increase the hotels’ sewage line to a 12-inch main and extend it south from the hotels to connect to the Oakhurst sewer near the intersection of Highways 41 and 49.
The line will stretch a total of 5,250 feet and a cost about $2 million. Patel will handle the contracting and construction of the sewage improvement, while the county will oversee it.
This is necessary due to the large amount of waste water that will be coming from the hotels. The hotels will not be operational until the improvement is completed, said Jared Carter, Madera County Deputy Public Works Director.
Carter said the sewage project is hoped to begin late in 2018 or early 2019 and could stretch into the the latter half of the year, leaving him skeptical when asked about Patel’s prediction.
“I would say that’s pretty optimistic for him. The sewer project improvement project itself could take three to six months by itself,” Carter said.
He added the fact they would be starting the work in the winter only underlined the opening of the hotels could more than likely stretch past the first quarter of the year. Rainfall makes progress on construction projects more difficult.
Patel and the Public Works department came an agreement to work on the sewage project in 2015, but other issues surrounding the hotels caused the project to be delayed until now.
The 2015 agreement ended up expiring and Carter said a new agreement on the sewage work is being worked on between Patel and County.
“The sewage was not a priority of the developer due to the other issues that were going on on-site,” Carter said.
Some of those problems included starting construction without a building permit in 2013, which delayed the permits for the project until 2015.
After Patel received the permits, the project was again delayed due to roadblocks in relation to the 468,000-gallon water tank that was required for fire protection. Patel and the county could not come to an agreement on the size of the tank and once it was installed, the anchor bolts on the tank did not meet county standards and needed to be reinstalled.
Treber said that since the delays in the project’s first three years there have not been any more setbacks and he predicted the hotels would be finished within six to nine months.
“It’s been a lengthy process, but the county throughout the whole process has been working with the contractor, also ensuring that we have three safe buildings out there,” Treber said.
Patel declined to comment on anything regarding the construction of his hotels or his relationship with Madera County. At one point early in the building process, Patel considered moving the hotels out of Oakhurst due to the disagreements with Madera County officials.
Patel also owns three hotels in Mariposa: the Yosemite Inn, Best Western Hotel and Monarch Inn.
