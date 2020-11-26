Gift shop closed since last year reopens in Oakhurst for Christmas season

Heavens is a celestial gift shop and gallery that has reopened in Oakhurst. Heavens

An Oakhurst gift shop and gallery has reopened for the Christmas season.

According to Heavens store owner Amir Sade, the unique celestial gift shop and gallery was closed last year and will open again through Christmas Eve.

Sade said that customers are delighted to see his gift shop open during the holidays through the positive feedback on Facebook.

“I’m pleased to serve the foothills community in these very difficult times,” Sade said. “I’m offering my entire inventory at 20% off or more.”

Heavens is now in a new location in the McDonald’s center in Oakhurst, next to the Pizza Factory.

It is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through the end of December. For more information call 559-676-1693.