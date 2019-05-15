Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino investing $8 million in its guest rooms this summer

Chukchansi tribal chairwoman Claudia Gonzales: ‘We welcome back the community’ Chukchansi tribal chairwoman Claudia Gonzales talks about the news Monday, Dec. 21, 2015 that the Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino in Coarsegold received the federal OK to reopen. It has been closed since October 2014, but could reopen as soon as J Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chukchansi tribal chairwoman Claudia Gonzales talks about the news Monday, Dec. 21, 2015 that the Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino in Coarsegold received the federal OK to reopen. It has been closed since October 2014, but could reopen as soon as J

Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino in Coarsegold will have all 400 of its guest rooms renovated this summer as part of an $8 million project.

The work – slated to start in June – will progress in phases, to minimize the impact on hotel guests. Improvements will be made floor-by-floor and will close down 30-percent of the rooms at any given time.

When completed, the hotel’s rooms will be non-smoking and “completely renovated from ceiling to floor with new furniture, bathrooms, flooring and luxury design,” according to a news release.

“The goal of this renovation project is to not only give our hotel towers a fresh feel but to provide our guests with a totally new experience,” said Tom Allen, director of hospitality for Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino. “Once complete, we will have revamped every guest room, corridor and elevator lobby – complete with new carpet, wallpaper, paint, drapes, furnishings, TVs, feature walls and refinished bathrooms.”

Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino partnered with Las Vegas Hospitality Supply for the design and construction of the renovations.

The project is expected to be complete by August.

The used furniture from the hotel renovation will be donated to Wings Advocacy Fresno, a non-profit dedicated to serving the community’s homeless.