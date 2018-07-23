Something Special is moving...next door

Something Special is moving, but not very far.
The gift shop has been on the move since June, but on July 27 the store will open its doors to its customers once again. It will be hosting a two-day grand reopening celebration on July 27 and 28.
The gift shop has outgrown Suite E of the 40120 Hwy 41 plaza in Oakhurst, so it moved into Suite H, just two doors down.
“We needed more space for additional vendors and their new supply,” said Keith Robson, one of the founders of the gift shop, which sells everything from room decor to aprons and handmade signs.
The new location will allow the store to house four new vendors, bringing its total up to 10. Robson, 79, said he feels fortunate that he and his wife have been able to be a part of the store’s growth. The business venture has given Robson and his wife Sharon the opportunity to do what they love.
Since the store was founded in 2012, Sharon has has been able to create countless items for the store, while Keith has been able to get more and more connected to the community.
“I just enjoy people, I love meeting new people, and this job gives me the chance to do that,” Keith Robson said.
Robson said he hopes the grand reopening celebration brings people in to the store, something that the store has not been able to do recently.
“In the five-and-a-half years that we’ve been open, it’s been really hard to bring people in to the store. We just want to show people who we are,” Robson said.
The reopening will feature raffles, refreshments and new items from their newest vendors. As for the store’s identity, Robson said it’s pretty simple.
“We just want to give people in the mountain area a place to shop that is friendly, gives people what they need and can save them a drive to Fresno,” he said.
