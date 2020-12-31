Remember When | January: Yosemite streaker, Bass Lake legend, Sierra High dance

This undated photo provided by Yosemite Hospitality shows a scene from the annual holiday-themed Bracebridge Dinner at the Ahwahnee Hotel in Yosemite National Park. The December 1980 dinner had a streaker. via Associated Press

Compiled from the archives of the Fresno Flats Research Library and the Sierra Star, covering news and events from the month of January.

60 Years Ago

Memories of Ah Chew — Editor’s Mailbox: Read your piece in The Star about (China) Chew. His name was Ah Chew and I don’t think he was ever known by any other name. He was a very lovable character. Whenever any of us from my father’s place, Corlieu Warm Springs, went to Chew’s, we could have anything we wanted to eat and our favorite food was fresh bantam corn. He brought it in by the wash tub full, and it took that much to feed the crowd. He treated us all alike and there may be others who remember the same good times. Sincerely, Beryl C. Byrd, Tollhouse.

High school dance — “A Night in Venice” is the theme of this year’s Coronation Ball at Sierra Joint Union High School. The couples will enter the ballroom over a ramp to simulate a boat dock. During the evening they will dance on the Grand Canal, complete with gondolas with canopies, and around the dance floor will be the effect of buildings with balconies and lamps.

Ode to Mountain Area — “Oakhurst Twilight” by George Warren:

Slow sank the sun in the crimson west;

The brown bird sought her sheltered nest;

The woodland creatures stole below

To glades that only fairies know;

And down from the mountains, far and wide,

The tender peace of eventide

Drew close and hushed, as a mother might,

The valley to sleep for another night.

50 Years Ago

Skunk at mill — When Desmond Albright opened the machine shop at the American Forest Products Corporation’s General Box Division Oakhurst lumber mill, greeting him was one member of the family Mustelidae. Albright departed through the front door headed south with one Mr. Skunk close behind for some 200 feet. Dave Salgado of the Madera County Pound was contacted, and upon his arrival approached within shooting distance, and with one volley, effected the coup de grace. Mr. Skunk was later found to be rabid.

Norberg’s Oakhurst Market ad —: Eggs 49 cents for a dozen; Toilet Tissue 2 for 49 cents; 15-ounce Oreo Cookies 3 for $1; Bananas 15 pounds for $1; Round Steak 89 cents per pound; Bacon 69 cents per pound.

40 Years Ago

Streaker at Yosemite dinner — Something extra was added, although unplanned, to the Ahwahnee Hotel’s famous Bracebridge Dinner on Christmas Day – a streaker. The male streaker interrupted the late seating of the dinner wearing only a ski mask, running through the crowd of 325. The streaker may have been a jester of some sort, but the National Park Service isn’t looking at this episode as just a joke. Park spokesman Herbie Sansun called it a “terrible outrage” against the public decency and the sanctity of the holiday pageant that was being held.

Folklore — Sighting was made last week of the elusive Mermaid of Bass Lake from the Village Corner Gift Shop in the Pines Village. The lovely lady appeared briefly from the depths of Bass Lake and then disappeared almost as quickly. Old-timers will reluctantly tell you that there were some reported sightings of her back in 1953, the last time the lake was especially low. Some theorize that she becomes upset with the lack of water and surfaces to see if things are all right. Others say she’s a figment of people’s imagination. We cannot prove she exists, but the next time you’re shopping at the Village Corner look out the back picture windows at Bass Lake, and watch where the water ripples.

30 Years Ago

Support for troops — The trees – and posts and buildings and car antennas – are alive with yellow ribbons in Eastern Madera County as local people express their support for the troops fighting in the Middle East. In addition to the yellow ribbons, many businesses have hung flags and tied red, white and blue ribbons to posts and doors.

Car dealer opens — Shebelut Chevrolet, Oldsmobile, Toyota and Geo held a ribbon cutting in conjunction with its grand opening on Highway 49, Oakhurst.

Remembering ‘30s and ‘40s — When Frank Rosgen moved to Oakhurst in 1938 he says there were about 50 people here and “you had to scratch to find help at harvest time.” Now, he comments, “these hills are full of people.” In 1938, Rosgen and his wife, Ruth, bought the Just Homestead on the Old Stage Coach Road in Oakhurst (now Road 425B). He planted oat hay and bought a couple of mules and some horses. There were also sheep, apples and grapes grown in the Oakhurst area in the late thirties and early forties. He recalls rows of turkey houses where the Oakhurst Mobile Home Park is now located. One year in the early forties, a company purchased 3,000 to 4,000 hens to be used for breeding stock. These were put in houses on the north side of the Fresno River on Road 426. He said high water came “and there was nothing you could do.” The turkeys got stuck in the mud so badly they all died. “Everything had to be pushed into the Fresno River.”