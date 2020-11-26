Remember When | December: Key Oakhurst intersection was widened starting 30 years ago

The intersection of Highway 41 and Road 426 is in the center of this drone image made in December 2019. The intersection was widened with work starting in December 1990. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Compiled by Debby Carter from the archives of the Fresno Flats Research Library and the Sierra Star.

60 Years Ago

Grub Gulch court hours — Judge Walter Chandler of the Grub Gulch Judicial Court has announced a new schedule for the justice court in Oakhurst. The judge will be at the courtroom from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, as a matter of course, and at any other time, including Saturdays, when arrangements are made in advance.

Avon ad — A word to the wives: If you need money to buy a car, major appliances or furniture, Avon can help you. Earn $2 or more per hour. Write today to Avon, 1026 East Fairmont, Fresno.

Ahwahnee charity — One of the year’s projects of the Ahwahnee Farm Bureau women has been the purchase of a hair dryer for women patients at the Ahwahnee Sanatorium. Each woman patient, should she so desire, will be given a permanent by Mrs. Bert St. John. For the next two weeks Mrs. St. John will work with the women so they may be “dressed up” for Christmas.

50 Years Ago

North Fork movie — Stanley Kubrick’s “2001 – A Space Odyssey” (G) is being shown at the Ponderosa Minarets Theatre of North Fork. This spellbinding story of the limitless beauty and terror of outer space is a science fiction adventure which spans the whole history of the human race.

TV safety advice — To eliminate the hazard of x-radiation, color television viewers should sit at least six feet from the set according to the Federal government’s Bureau of Radiological Health. While black and white sets present no danger, turning down the color intensity of a color set to produce black and white doesn’t reduce the possibility of x-radiation.

Oakhurst Christmas party — Children of all the surrounding communities are invited to a Christmas Party which will be held at the Oakhurst Community Center on Monday, December 21, at 6:30 p.m. Plans are all ready and kids are promised a good time with singing, Christmas cartoons, refreshments and a chance to talk with Santa. Each child will receive a stocking with goodies.

40 Years Ago

Letters to Santa — Children of Eastern Madera County who address a letter to Santa Claus, North Pole, can be assured of getting an answer this year. The American Postal Workers Union (APWU) has announced that its members will answer Santa Claus letters for the children.

Still have a waterbed? — The waterbed heater in your bedroom may be silently robbing you of expensive energy. “Waterbed heaters use as much as 1,200 kilowatt hours of electricity annually,” said Joe Giebel, Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s Oakhurst office manager. That is equal to the amount most older refrigerators use each year.

Ed Bates, seen in an undated photo, was Madera County sheriff. Sierra Historic Sites Association

Madera sheriff retires — As of midnight last night, Ed Bates officially became the retired sheriff of Madera County. Bates has been sheriff for 10 years being first elected in 1970. A retirement party was held for Bates at Farnesi’s Restaurant in Chowchilla Saturday night which 230 people attended. Although Bates gained national acclaim for his involvement in the Chowchilla busnapping case in 1976, he points to the administrative accomplishments he has made as sheriff as things to remember during his time in Madera County.

30 Years Ago

Cigarette debate — Madera County health officials are discussing the idea of eliminating cigarette vending machines throughout the county. County Health Education Director Dale Freewald said anti-smoking projects in other areas of the country, including New York City, include the removal of the machines in an effort to make cigarettes less accessible to under-age persons.

Golf course progress — With a good stand of grass growing, the $1.5 million Hilborn’s River Creek Golf Course is expected to open in June 1991, according to owners-builders John and Marlene Hilborn. The new course is located in Ahwahnee on Road 600. When completed, the nine-hole public course will offer a driving range, a practice putting green, a practice chipping green, a snack bar, a beer and wine bar, kitchen, golf shop, recreation room, office, and patio.

Highway widening — Removal of two large trees along Road 426 a short distance below its intersection with Highway 41 could be considered the start of realignment and widening of the county road and installation of traffic signals at the intersection. The highway will be widened to four lanes plus a two-way turning lane. The work should be done next summer.