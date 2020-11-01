Remember When | November: Yosemite general plan changes started 40 years ago

El Capitan, left, and Half Dome are visible from the Highway 41 (Wawona Road in Yosemite) entrance into Yosemite Valley after snow dusted the area on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Compiled from the archives of the Fresno Flats Research Library and the Sierra Star, covering news and events from the month of September.

60 Years Ago

New church — Last Sunday at the second meeting of the First Baptist Chapel of Oakhurst, the new church received its first member, Mrs. F. F. Wilson of the Golden Ball Ranch. The new chapel, sponsored by the Central Baptist Church of Fresno, meets in the Seventh Day Adventist Church on the old Bass Lake Road.

Reddy, the former PG&E icon

PG&E ad — Reddy says, “Clothes lines are all wet. Buy a dryer.” Why be tied to the sun and an old-fashioned clothesline? A modern dryer lets you dry a week’s laundry in minutes—day or night, any weather! No laundry lugging—you just push a button and clothes come out fluffy, soft. Wrinkle-remover cycle on new dryers means only “touch-up” ironing for some things, no ironing for others! Get a dryer now—and hang up the clothesline . . . instead of the clothes.

Please return — The Women’s Fellowship of the Community Church of Oakhurst is asking the return of pie tins that were borrowed from the church dinner in June. Many who bought pies have forgotten to return the tins, and it would be appreciated if they were brought back to the church.

50 Years Ago

Danger of drugs — The recent death of Jimi Hendrix from an apparent overdose of drugs is the latest of many evidences of the likely dark road for unknowing kids who abuse their bodies with drugs. Most Americans likely don’t know of Hendrix but he was a big deal among cultists and admitted he used at least four drugs. His most popular song was about a “haze,” which referred to drugs. At 24, he collapsed in London recently and though sent to a hospital never regained consciousness.

S&R — A Search and Rescue Team is being organized for the mountain area. Purposes of the team will be to aid the sheriff’s office in the search for lost or injured people in the area. The team will be coordinated under the auspices of the sheriff’s office.

40 Years Ago

Bus kidnapping ruling — A San Francisco appeals court has ruled the 25 Chowchilla school children kidnapped from their school bus in 1976 did not suffer substantial bodily harm at the hands of their kidnappers. The appeals court ruling opens the door for two of the three kidnappers, James L. Schoenfeld and Frederick Newhall Woods, both 28, to receive parole from their life imprisonment sentences.

Yosemite plan — The Yosemite National Park General Management Plan was released by National Park Service Director Russell E. Dickenson. Major actions proposed in the plan include:

Designation of 90 percent of the park’s three quarter million acres as wilderness, free from development.

Removal from Yosemite Valley of most of the Park Service and concessioner staff housing, warehouses, maintenance buildings and administration offices.

Overnight accommodation units will decrease by 10 percent. Camping will increase nine percent and day parking will decrease 16 percent.

Significant reduction in vehicle traffic in Yosemite Valley, with a goal of eventual elimination of private vehicles from the Valley.

30 Years Ago

North Fork resident on Iraq — Backing Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein against a wall will not work, according to John Somerville of North Fork, a Colonel in the United States Marine Corps Reserves who has spent more than 13 years in the Middle East. Speaking to the Friends of the North Fork Library last week about the current Middle East crisis, Somerville said the best thing that could happen is “a coup to take Saddam out.”

Palmberg memorial — A special account has been opened at Golden Oak Bank in Oakhurst for a memorial fund for Bert Palmberg who died earlier this month. Donations in his memory are to be used on the pavilion at the Oakhurst Community Park. Mr. Palmberg had lived in Oakhurst since 1957 and was self employed in the plumbing business. For many years he was Santa Claus for the community children, and he also played the Easter Bunny on occasion.

Vukovich killed — Former area resident, Billy Vukovich III, was killed in a racing car crash at Mesa Marin Raceway in Bakersfield. He was a 1981 graduate of Yosemite High School. He was a member of a three generation racing family. His grandfather, Billy Vukovich Sr. won the Indianapolis 500 in 1953 and 1954 and was then killed in the race in 1955. Billy III had driven in the last three Indy 500s and was named Rookie of the Year in 1988.