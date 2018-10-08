Remember When October 2018 edition | Estimated 10,000 view 1968 Mountaineer Days parade

Compiled from the archives of Fresno Flats Research Library and the Sierra Star
50 Years Ago
Way-back machine – This is a summary of an article from a 1915 farming publication that was reprinted in the 1968 Sierra Star: Oakhurst, Progressive Mountain Community, Holds Madera’s First Fair. On September 27, 1914, there was gathered together at the hall in Oakhurst a display of agricultural and horticultural products, jellies, jams, cakes, pies and canned stuff that would be a credit to any region. Fancy needlework was brought in great variety, as well as amazing Indian baskets and bits of beadwork so intricate in their working and rare in design. Attendance proved larger than expected and it is estimated that 400 people were present. The Oakhurst Fair, it has now been decided, will be an annual event.
Parade thrills thousands – In what must be one of the biggest jumps in size in history, the Sierra Mountaineer Days annual parade was an eye-opening success. From four bands in 1967 to 13 this year, and from 36 to 138 total entries, the growth in size was also reflected by the number of viewers along the route. An estimated 10,000 viewed the event.
The Pines Super Market advertises – Hills Brothers Coffee 3 Lb. $1.89; Chuck Roast 59₵ lb.; Fresh Crisp Lettuce Head 19₵; Comfort 10 Roll Pkg. Toilet Tissue 89₵.
40 Years Ago
Apple time – Golden and red delicious apples with that special mountain sweetness are ready at the Wilderness Apple Ranch, 17 miles east of North Fork. On opening day hundreds of people were choosing boxes and bags of brightly colored fruit in the warehouse salesroom. Many people have made the trip every year for decades to obtain the unsprayed, organically grown fruit. The newly surfaced Mammoth Pools Road offers a scenic drive from North Fork to the apple ranch, with Redinger Lake Lookout along the way.
Crime in Mountain Area – Juveniles are responsible for 75 percent of the crime committed in the mountain area, eastern Madera County Crime Prevention Officer Joan Deragon told members of the Eastern Madera County Chamber of Commerce. “Kids do not have enough to do,” she said, “and parents need to get in there and help them. They (parents) are willing to talk about it but they are not willing to do anything about it.” During a question and answer period, several members of the audience expressed a need for more deputies to patrol the mountain area. Agreeing that there was a need for more officers, Deragon noted that there are presently two deputies and three reserves on patrol during the evenings, covering eastern Madera County.
Fashion show – The Mountain Community Women’s annual fashion show was scheduled to be held at the Broken Bit in Coarsegold with seven area clothing stores presenting the latest trends.
30 Years Ago
Lady bowlers – New members for the Sierra 500 club, a women’s bowling club, were sought. To qualify, a person must roll a scratch 500 series and have it verified by the league secretary. They are only required to do this once. After that point there is a handicap. A $2 entry fee and dues are paid yearly at the invitational tournament or before the first tournament of the new season.
German Oktoberfest – Plans were underway for the first “authentic” German Oktoberfest set for the Oakhurst Community Center. The event was sponsored by the Yosemite Lodge No. 54 , Order of Hermann-Sons. A German band with six musicians will start at 8 p.m. and will play original German music for dancing and listening. A couple of folk dancers will also perform. German food will be served and imported beer will be available.
Star Trek V – Shooting of “Star Trek Y” or “Star Trek the Final Frontier” is scheduled to take place in Yosemite Valley and Glacier Point. William Shatner is Captain Kirk and will also direct the film. Leonard Nimoy as Spock, DeForest Kelly as Dr. McCoy, George Takei as Sulu and Walter Koning as Chekov were all on location, according to a spokesman for the movie. After shooting in Yosemite, crews will spend a week in Ridgecrest filming and from there they will finish shooting in Los Angeles.
20 Years Ago
70 new homes proposed at Sky Ranch – A plan to build a 70-lot residential subdivision around the perimeter of the former Sky Ranch golf course is raising concerns from nearby residents. An Environmental Impact Report on the development is currently in the review phase, says David Merchen, Madera County planner. In a hurriedly-called meeting held at the Sierra Sky Ranch attended by nearly 40 residents of the area, EIR impacts were discussed with the the developer, Dave Berry of Madera. Main concerns of residents were water supply and wastewater treatment. Residents have indicated they will be watching the proceedings of this development closely.
Historic edition – The Sierra Star, nearing the start of its 42nd year of serving Eastern Madera County, began publishing twice weekly on Wednesdays and Fridays.
What’s in a name – The long-standing issue of applying historic names, rather than impersonal numbers, to the roads in Eastern Madera County surfaced again. Actually, a decision was made long ago to use the names, but that policy disappeared over the years. The Madera County Board of Supervisor decided to move forward in the numbers vs. names issue by scheduling a public hearing in Eastern Madera County.
