4th annual Chili Cook-Off in Oakhurst will go on with takeout

Soroptimist Chili Cook-Off

Soroptimist International of The Sierras will hold its fourth annual Chili Cook-Off Fall fundraiser event on Saturday, Nov. 7.

The cook-off will run 5 to 9 p.m. at the Oakhurst Community Center. Proceeds benefit community projects and scholarships to local women and girls.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions in place, chili dinners will be available by takeout only, with the option to participate in a raffle and to taste/judge the chili from some favorite local restaurants.

Local restaurants, chefs and groups will compete for the title of Best Chili in the community for the people’s choice award. Contestants confirmed so far are Jackson’s Roadhouse, Oakhurst Grill, South Gate Brewing Co and Supernaw’s BBQ.

Meal tickets cost $20 or $50 for a family dinner for four. Meals will include sampling from contestants and the Soroptimist famous chili, cornbread and a mini apple pie. Also included with the meal ticket is a non alcoholic drink and raffle ticket.

Tickets can be purchased from Soroptimist members or online. If still available, tickets will also be sold at the door.

For more information, contact SISierras@Soroptimist.net or Michele Shockley at 559-658-1803.