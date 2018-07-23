Living

New titles at the Oakhurst Library include ‘The French Girl,’ ‘Idyll Fears’ and more

Courtesy Oakhurst Library

July 23, 2018 02:18 PM

A look at what’s new at the Oakhurst Branch Library, 49044 Civic Circle:

Adult titles

The French Girl ( Fiction ) – Lexie Elliott

Friendship, love, murder, and drugs: What could go wrong? It should have been a carefree week in a French farmhouse for Katie, her boyfriend and four university friends, but when Severine, the strikingly beautiful girl next door, appeared, her presence exposed cracks in the group’s bond. Then she vanished. Now, a decade later, Katie is brooding over a decade-old breakup and struggling to start her own company when she receives a phone call. Severine’s body has been found.

Down Among the Sticks and Bones (Science Fiction)Seanan McGuire

Twin sisters Jack and Jill were seventeen when they found their way home and were packed off to Eleanor West’s Home for Wayward Children. Jacqueline was her mother’s perfect daughter – polite and quiet, always dressed as a princess. If her mother was sometimes a little strict, it’s because crafting the perfect daughter takes discipline. Jillian was her father’s perfect daughter – adventurous, thrill-seeking, and a bit of a tom-boy. They were twelve when they walked down the impossible staircase and discovered that the pretense of love can never be enough to prepare you a life filled with magic in a land filled with mad scientists and death and choices.

Idyll Fears (Mystery) – Stephanie Gayle

It’s two weeks before Christmas 1997, and Chief Thomas Lynch faces a crisis when Cody Forrand, a 6-year-old with a life-threatening medical condition, goes missing during a blizzard. The confusing case shines a national spotlight on the small, sleepy town of Idyll, Connecticut, where small-time crime is already on the rise and the police seem to be making mistakes left and right. Further complicating matters, Lynch, still new to town, finds himself the target of prank calls and hate speech that he worries is the work of a colleague.

Dark Territory, The Secret History of Cyber War (Non-Fiction) – Fred Kaplan

Love and Other Consolation Prizes (Audio Book) – Jamie Ford

Seven Days of Us (Audio Book) – Francesca Hornak

Religious fiction

Delilah: Treacherous Beauty – Angela Hunt

Young adult

Satellite (Fiction) – Nick Lake

Children’s titles

Snappy the Alligator (Picture Book) – Julie Falatko

Dragonfly song (Juvenile Fiction) – Wendy Orr

Cucumber Quest: The Doughnut Kingdom (Juvenile Graphic Novel) – Gigi D.G.

Newest DVD titles

Adult

La La Land

Children

Despicable Me 3

  Comments  