New titles at the Oakhurst Library include ‘The French Girl,’ ‘Idyll Fears’ and more

A look at what’s new at the Oakhurst Branch Library, 49044 Civic Circle:
Adult titles
The French Girl ( Fiction ) – Lexie Elliott
Friendship, love, murder, and drugs: What could go wrong? It should have been a carefree week in a French farmhouse for Katie, her boyfriend and four university friends, but when Severine, the strikingly beautiful girl next door, appeared, her presence exposed cracks in the group’s bond. Then she vanished. Now, a decade later, Katie is brooding over a decade-old breakup and struggling to start her own company when she receives a phone call. Severine’s body has been found.
Down Among the Sticks and Bones (Science Fiction) – Seanan McGuire
Twin sisters Jack and Jill were seventeen when they found their way home and were packed off to Eleanor West’s Home for Wayward Children. Jacqueline was her mother’s perfect daughter – polite and quiet, always dressed as a princess. If her mother was sometimes a little strict, it’s because crafting the perfect daughter takes discipline. Jillian was her father’s perfect daughter – adventurous, thrill-seeking, and a bit of a tom-boy. They were twelve when they walked down the impossible staircase and discovered that the pretense of love can never be enough to prepare you a life filled with magic in a land filled with mad scientists and death and choices.
Idyll Fears (Mystery) – Stephanie Gayle
It’s two weeks before Christmas 1997, and Chief Thomas Lynch faces a crisis when Cody Forrand, a 6-year-old with a life-threatening medical condition, goes missing during a blizzard. The confusing case shines a national spotlight on the small, sleepy town of Idyll, Connecticut, where small-time crime is already on the rise and the police seem to be making mistakes left and right. Further complicating matters, Lynch, still new to town, finds himself the target of prank calls and hate speech that he worries is the work of a colleague.
Dark Territory, The Secret History of Cyber War (Non-Fiction) – Fred Kaplan
Love and Other Consolation Prizes (Audio Book) – Jamie Ford
Seven Days of Us (Audio Book) – Francesca Hornak
Religious fiction
Delilah: Treacherous Beauty – Angela Hunt
Young adult
Satellite (Fiction) – Nick Lake
Children’s titles
Snappy the Alligator (Picture Book) – Julie Falatko
Dragonfly song (Juvenile Fiction) – Wendy Orr
Cucumber Quest: The Doughnut Kingdom (Juvenile Graphic Novel) – Gigi D.G.
Newest DVD titles
Adult
La La Land
Children
Despicable Me 3
