26th annual Oakhurst Fall Festival to bring fun, food and lightsaber duels

The Oakhurst Chamber of Commerce will fill Oakhurst Community Park with carnival rides, food, live music and maybe a few Jedi on Oct. 12 and 13 for its biggest fundraiser, the 26th annual Oakhurst Fall Festival.
The festivities begin Friday from 3-8 p.m. and will continue on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are priced at $2.
“I am very excited for The Oakhurst Fall Festival as it is going to provide locals and visitors a great time as we have so much entertainment lined up for all ages, as well as local foods, wines and beer and a variety of booths,” said Donna Dozier, one of the event organizers.
Attendees can expect a number of rides, including a Ferris wheel, big slide, an inflatable obstacle course, Jalopy Junction and the Mind Winder. Tickets for rides will be sold separately from admission tickets.
At 6:30 p.m. Friday, the festival will be invaded by Jedi and Sith from the “Star Wars” film series. Children will have the opportunity to borrow or purchase a lightsaber to train in the ways of the Force.
Along with rides and Force training, children can also enjoy bounce houses, balloon animals, face painting, rides, games, rock painting, a scavenger hunt, raffles and story time, which will all be available in the family-friendly venue in the festival.
For those keen to satisfy their taste buds, there will be plenty of food and drink options available. A number of booths will be on hand providing local food, hand-crafted beer and wine sampling.
The entertainment will get underway Friday from 3-6 p.m. when country music band 82 Deluxe, based out of Hanford, takes the stage. Ed Tide and his Open Mic Friends will also be there on Friday, playing in the food court area.
On Saturday, the entertainment lineup more than doubles in size. Elvis, Captain America, Executive Rockers Show, the Danny Millsap Band, Ed Tide and his Open Mic Friends and the Mana Fire Dancers will all be performing.
Details: Contact the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce at 559-683-7766 or visit www.OakhurstFallFestival.com.
Comments