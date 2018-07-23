Next Mariposa music weekend features blues, reggae

Two perennials of the annual Music on the Green Summer Concert Series at the Art Park in downtown Mariposa return this weekend.
Soul Galaxy plays on Friday, July 27 and Green Machine hits the stage Saturday, July 28.
Sponsoring Mariposa County Arts Council says Soul Galaxy is a blues band that features Northern California guitarist Tim Hagar and Los Angeles session percussionist Jon Kidd. The band has performed with anywhere from three to six on stage.
Green Machine is a reggae band that has been coming to Mariposa for 15 years.
All performances begin at 7 p.m. (unless otherwise noted) at the Mariposa County Art Park on Highway 140 between 4th and 5th streets. Free parking is on 5th Street along the Creek Walkway to the Park, also providing handicapped access. The shows are free to the public – tips for the performers will be solicited, encouraged and appreciated, according to the council.
Learn more
Online: www.mariposa artscouncil.org.
Comments