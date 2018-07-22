North Fork getting ready for its annual August car show

The annual North Fork Chamber of Commerce car show has a new name but the same summer vibe.
The North Fork Car Show and Street Party – Exact Center of California takes over main street Saturday, Aug. 18 from 3-8 p.m.
Sharp-looking cars take center stage, of course, but there also will be live music, information and merchandise booths and food and beverages.
There is no admission charge and parking is free.
There’s still time to enter a car in the event. It’s limited to 150 cars and there are many classes. The entry fee is $25 and all proceeds benefit the North Fork Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center.
And on Saturday, Aug. 4, the chamber is hosting a downtown cleanup day. It runs 7 a.m. to noon and volunteers are asked to help sweep, weed, collect trash, rake and shovel as needed to get the area looking great for the show. Volunteers are asked to bring gloves and equipment that might be useful; the chamber will provide water.
Details: www.northforkcommerce.com.
