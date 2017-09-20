Badgers welcome Mustangs Friday

Friday’s football game at Badger Stadium against Minarets (5 p.m. JV - 7 p.m. varsity) should draw a big crowd.
Most of us call this a ‘rivalry game’ but can we really say that? YHS and Minarets have only played one game and the Mustangs play in another league (West Sequoia).
To Badger Head Coach JD Burnett it is ‘just another game.’ “We don’t consider it a rivalry game, not yet anyway,” Burnett said. “There is no history. To me it takes time and games to become a rivalry. We still consider Sierra to be our biggest rival, but look how long we have played the Mountain Bowl.”
OK, if it isn’t technically a rivalry yet, it will be an emotionally charged and hard hitting contest by two schools in close proximity with players that know each other from youth football.
Minarets lost to Yosemite 50-0 last year in O’Neals. It is a loss that is still in the minds of Mustang coaches, players, and fans. You won’t see that again. The Mustangs (2-2) are much improved. Even though Minarets lost to Mariposa 35-14, Mustang mistakes was the difference in the game.
Minaret’s Head Coach Becher Marr is molding his team in his own image. Marr played on arguably the best YHS team of all time, the 2002 CIF Central Section D-III title winners. It was a strong, hard hitting group. You can see these components in the Mustangs.
To me, the biggest question will be how the Mustangs handle the Badger defensive front. The Badger D made life miserable for the talented Mariposa quarterback Colton Weidner who was sacked 5 times and was hurried 14 times. The Mustang offensive line will be challenged to give Fulton time to throw.
Burnett knows it won’t be easy. “They are a senior-laden team that has played together a few years and is tired of losing. Minarets is definitely improved. We will be ready. The two-week layoff didn’t hurt us that much. The team was just happy to be out there again with our great fans.”
Rotary continues donations for fire victims
The Oakhurst Sierra Rotary Club will have a donation booth for donations for fire victims of both the Mission and Railroad fires. The booth will be set up at the North end of Badger Stadium. Rotary asks fans to donate what they can. Rotary assures contributors that the funds collected for the Fire Relief Fund will go directly to those in need of assistance.
Oakhurst Sierra Rotary collected over $1,000 dollars last week for victims of the Detwiler Fire in Mariposa County. Donations will be sent directly to the Mariposa Rotary for their relief fund. Oakhurst Sierra Rotary would like to recognize the $544 donation from Mountain Muscle.
