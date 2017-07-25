YHS graduate Cooks leaves her mark on NCAA track championships

After Yosemite High graduate Riley Cooks won the 2014 State Junior College Heptathlon, she was awarded the 2014 West State Conference Track Co-MVP and 2014 WSC Field Co-MVP. It was the first time, on record, that an athlete has been name MVP of both ‘track’ and ‘field’ disciplines in the same year. In June, Cooks competed for Long Beach State in the United States Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Cuesta College Athletic Department Sierra Star File Photo