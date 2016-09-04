Yosemite wins again - 49-3 over Laton

Yosemite High rushed for nearly 400 yards and QB Tristan Eames threw two TD passes to brother Cannon in 49-3 win over Laton Friday night at Badger Stadium.
Running backs Luke Howell and Johnny Varian combined for just under 200 yards rushing and the Badgers defense held Laton to just a first quarter field goal.
The Badger JV team also won 47-12.
On Sept. 9, the Badgers begin three weeks of away games starting at Caruthers to take on the 1-0 Blue Devils, a winner two weeks ago 44-7 over Tranquility. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Games the following weeks are at Mariposa on Sept 16 and at Minarets Sept. 23.
Mariposa lost to Summerville 49-39 on Sept. 1, and Minarets lost to Sierra 42-16 Friday.
NOTE: For complete details, see the Sept. 8 edition of the Sierra Star.
Yosemite High Correspondent
