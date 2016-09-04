Yosemite volleyball team hosts Minarets Tuesday

The Yosemite High Lady Badgers volleyball team (3-0) rolled over Kingsburg (1-4) at home Sept. 1 in three sets (25-15, 25-12, 25-12).
First year Kingsburg Coach Dave Light praised the Badgers.
“This Yosemite team is a heck of a good team that makes very few mistakes,” Light said.
Sophomore Sayda Taylor had 12 offensive kill shots and seven point saving digs on the night while junior Siena Oswald recorded 14 digs and six kills.
Assists were provided by three juniors - Tiffany Cacy with 12, 10 by Sammy Rockey and six by Jordyn Jackson.
The Badgers host the Mustangs of Minarets Tuesday, Sept. 6, with the JV game is at 5 p.m., and the varsity at 6:30.
