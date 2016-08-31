Badger team opens season with two wins

The Yosemite High D-III varsity volleyball team, made up of nine juniors and four sophomores, opened the season with two wins last week - a 3-2 victory over Reedley, and a relatively easy win over Mariposa (25-8, 25-17, 25-13).
Playing on the road against Reedley, The Badgers split the first four sets (25-13, 21-25, 25-23, 24-26), before winning the fifth set 15-6 to take the match.
Leading the offense with 11, nine, nine and eight kills were Sayda Taylor, Siena Oswald, Karee Smith and Savannah Bohna respectively.
Hannah Hurtado led the Badger defense with an impressive 27 point-saving digs, with additional digs coming from Sammie Rockey (14), Bailey Hullender (14), Oswald (12), Tiffany Cacy (11), Taylor (nine), Bohna (seven), and five each from Alli Ruiz and Jordyn Jackson. Hurtado also delivered three ace serves
Cacy also had 17 assists with Rockey recording 14.
In the Aug. 25 home game with Mariposa, juniors Cacy and Rockey led the Badgers with seven assists each and three and four aces respectively.
Junior Smith had nine kill shots on the night, sophomore Taylor had five, and juniors Oswald and Bohna had four each.
Bohna, who was the only Badger named to the North Sequoia League All-League team last year and also named the league’s Underclassman of the Year, added two ace serves on the night. She finished the season last year No. 3 in the NSL in kills with 161.
Cacy, Smith, Rachel Loveland and Hannah Hurtado were named all-league honorable mention last year as sophomores. Cacy was the team’s MVP, finishing the season No. 2 in the NSL in assists (423), No. 5 in blocks (40), and No. 6 in digs (256).
The team went 30-11 last year, finishing second in the NSL (8-2) behind Sierra, who went on to win the Central Section D-IV title with a win over Minarets. Yosemite lost to Mission Oak in the D-III semi-finals.
The team is coached by Michele Chenowith.
The Badgers play at home against Kingsburg High School Thursday, Sept. 1, with JV at 5 p.m. and Varsity at 6:30 p.m.. The team will then participate in the Carmichael High Tournament in Sacramento on Saturday.
JV team wins six
The Yosemite JV team also opened the season with two wins and won its own tournament.
Last week, the Badgers beat Reedley 25-16, 25-23, and Mariposa 25-15, 25-18.
Sophomore Monique Ades recorded five kill shots and freshman Madison Gipson had six ace serves in the game.
On Aug. 27, the team won its own JV tournament beating Minarets, Madera South, Mariposa and Hoover. Alyssa Airey and Madison Gipson were both named to the All Tournament team.
“I am so proud of the girls and I’m excited for a great season,” said Coach Tricia Ruiz, who took her team to a perfect 10-0 record in the NSL last season.
Comments