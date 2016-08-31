Golf team playing for 12th consecutive title

The young Yosemite High girls golf team, made up of just one senior, Hailey Abrahams, will be shooting for its 12th consecutive league championship this year.
For the second year in a row, the team’s No. 1 player is junior Claire Oetinger, last year’s North Sequoia League MVP. As a freshman, she was the No. 3 player on the team.
In addition to Abrahams and Oetinger, team members include the current No. 2 player, sophomore Trinity Curtis, sophomores Megan Rich and Grace Fries, juniors Sarah Meeks and Sarah Davey, and freshman Maya Magdaleno.
“This team is young, but everyone is improving at a pretty fast pace,” Oetinger said. “Trinity is only playing golf for her second year, and she’s improved enough from last year to be our No. 2 player this year. By the end of the season, this team will definitely be contenders for the league title if we all stay focused and play to the best of our abilities.”
In addition to being a team leader, Oetinger has made it her goal to get back to the individual Valley championship tournament.
Despite taking three weeks off this summer to study in Honduras, Oetinger feels her game is improving and is only going to get better. She has been working with Mike Firpo, The First Tee of Fresno Executive Director and long time golf coach.
“I think the work I have put in with Coach Firpo is going to get me to the next level,” Oetinger said.
“Grace and Maya are new to the team this year and although it’s early, both are showing all kinds of promise,” said Rusty Oetinger, Claire’s father and Yosemite coach.
Rusty Oetinger, who also serves as the YHS athletic director, was named the Central Section’s Co-Coach of the year last year by the Fresno Bee.
Oetinger is begin ning his 14th year with the girls team and is excited about the prospect of this team getting back to the Central Section Championship. He stated that the girls are showing early on they can be a solid team from top to bottom.
Already this year, despite some nerves, the team did well against Clovis East.
“By the end of the year, this team could have all six players breaking 100,” Coach Oetinger said. “If I have five players that can break 100 by the end of the season, this team will be very solid and should bring home Yosemite’s 12th consecutive league championship.”
The team will face off in the North Sequoia League’s second day of play starting 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Eagle Springs Golf Course.
