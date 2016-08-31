Minarets at Sierra Friday

The Minarets Mustangs are embarking on a new era in the school’s short history with a new head coach, Becher Marr, the third to take the reins since the program’s inception in 2010.
The Mustangs are making strides establishing themselves as a presence in the Mountain Area and throughout D-VI football. Last year was the Mustangs’ most successful season as Coach Bob Kelly led the team to a 4-5 record with wins against Sierra, Farmersville, a 49-6 thumping of Parlier, and a shutout of Laton 40-0.
With a roster of 32 players, a far cry from the early years when the Mustangs struggled to field a team, Marr, a Yosemite High alumni, has succeeded in building the program in numbers along with the excitement that comes with a new season.
The Mustangs will have depth for the first time at key positions, combined with a new offense that will highlight the speed and quickness the Mustangs have this year. Junior Jacob Cullen will start at quarterback and hopes to take advantage of defenses from the “spread” offense.
The new look Mustangs should surprise many teams as Marr has them working at a quick pace with the no huddle offense.
“We are really excited to get to play this week ... everyone is feeling prepared and healthy,” Marr said.
Excited is an understatement. The school is buzzing with the increase in the program’s numbers, weight program, and new offense.
The Mustangs will travel to Sierra to open the season this Friday, Sept 2. The two teams will be playing in the Third Annual “Dam Bowl.” Minarets won last season’s game 26-0 to take the “golden brick” for the first time in the game’s short history. Tensions were high at the conclusion of last year’s contest, and the Chieftains have become quite the rivals in the last three years. One of the first schools to schedule the Mustangs when the program began, Sierra took full advantage of the young program year after year, running up the score with the game well in hand.
The tables turned last year as Mason Ellis was a one-man wrecking crew and the defense notched four interceptions. The Mustangs will look to beat the Chieftains for only the second time since the team’s first meeting in 2011.
Chance Marr, Becher’s brother is the head coach of the Mustangs JV team, with 21 players.
Kickoff for JV is 5 p.m. - Varsity 7 p.m..
