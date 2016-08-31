Girls tennis racks up wins

The girls tennis team at Yosemite High School began its season with three straight wins at home, finished off by a victory over Madera South High School on Monday following victories over Roosevelt and Fresno high schools last week.
“It’s been great for our confidence to win so convincingly,” Head Coach Aaron Eames said. “We have a long way to go and we will definitely be tested in the near future.”
On Aug. 23, the Badgers started off their season with a 7-2 win over Roosevelt. In singles play, top Badger Lauren Wharton defeated Ana Cervantes 8-2 and No. 2 Yosemite player Ari Bhalla lost to Mia Aguilar 8-3. Yosemite’s Madeline Sloas lost to Cindy Her 8-3, followed by all Badger wins as Emilie Neff beat Phova Yang 8-5, Kendall Miller defeated Roxana Garcia 8-0, and Jen Springer topped Sarelia Munoz 8-0.
Wharton and Bhalla defeated Aguilar and Her 8-2 in doubles play, Sloas and MIller bested Cervantes and Yang 9-7, and Andie Miller and Boston Thorne scored a shutout for the Badgers 8-0 over Garcia and Munoz.
On Aug. 25, the Badgers scored another team victory as they swept the Fresno Warriors 9-0.
Wharton bested Sanramon Chhay 8-2, Bhalla beat Eliza Gonzales 8-2, Sloas defeated Destiny Montes 8-1, Neff won 8-0 over Fabiola Alvarez, Miller topped Kenia Rodriguez 8-0, and Springer was victorious over Vilney Ortiz 8-0.
In doubles play, all Badger teams won again, with Bhalla and Wharton defeating Gonzales and Montes 8-1, Neff and Miller 8-2 over Chhay and Alvarez, and Miller and Thorne won 8-0 over Maya Martinez and Ariel Cash.
Individual results were not available by press time for Monday’s win over Madera South.
The next game for the Badgers is at home against Chowchilla, starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Comments