Girls water polo team gets come-from-behind win

The Yosemite High water polo teams split games with Hoover High of Fresno Aug. 25, with the the boys team losing 16-7, and the girls coming from behind to win 7-4. It was the first game of the season for both teams.
Senior captain Peter Mclean led the boys team with five goals, with junior Dustin LeRoy and sophomore Sage Crosswhite adding one each for the Badgers.
Hoover’s Elijah Breedlove had a big day, scoring eight of Hoover’s 16 goals.
Yosemite senior Dylan Thacker had 12 saves at goalie for the Badgers.
Regardless of the score, first year Head Coach Tricia O’Neill said she is still hopeful for a successful season.
“We have a tough schedule in September with tournaments at Fresno and Sunnyside High schools, but everyone is excited about the season and everyone is contributing,” O’Neill said.
Captain Kaily Neal was the teams leading scorer for the girls team with three goals, with seniors Izzy McGoldrick and Sierra Sosa and juniors juniors Carina Lusk and Lindsey Guidry scoring one each.
“We have a lot of new players this year, and the team was a bit nervous at the start of the game, falling behind 3-0,” Head Coach Michelle Burton said. “But they pulled together in the second quarter and were able to come back to outscore Hoover in the last three quarters. They never gave up and our conditioning really payed off and lead to this win.”
Sophomore goalie Sophie McGoldrick allowed Hoover just two goals in the last three quarters of the game.
“Sophie’s amazing blocks were what helped the girls build up their confidence and fight their way back to victory,” Burton said. “The ladies really needed this win to build up their confidence in themselves and each other. There were many times throughout the game where they had to adjust their plays or play out of their usual positions and each time they were able to rise to the challenge.”
Burton said the win provided a great start to the season and players came to practice the day after the win with goals and ideas of what they need to work on to improve.
“This kind of attitude and focus is what is going to lead us to a great season,” Burton said.
Both teams will travel to McLane High School Sept. 6, with the girls playing at 4:30 p.m. and boys at 5:30. The boys will then participate in the Sept. 9 and 10 Fresno Fall Classic tournament.
