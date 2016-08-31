Registration forms are now available for the 29th Smokey Bear Run / Walk that will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 at Bass Lake.
This year’s Race Chairman, Madera County Sheriff Jay Varney, invites all runners and walkers to join in the event that benefits Cal Fire and the United States Forest Service (USFS) Fire Prevention Programs and the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.
Registration forms can be picked up at Sierra Tel, Visit Yosemite / Madera County visitor center, or the visitors center in Mariposa; or completed online or downloaded and mailed to: Mountain Area Runners, P.O. Box 483, North Fork, Ca., 93643.
Races, including a 2-mile walk, a 2-mile run, a 10k (6.2-mile run), and events for children start at Recreation Point at the west end of the lake. Road 222 will be closed to all vehicles between 7:15 a.m. and 9:40 a.m. on race day.
Registration fees are $35 before Sept. 23 ($40 day of the race), and $7 for the children’s races ($10 race day). The Smokey Bear Run / Walk is a 30 point “Valley Runner of the Year Series” race, and about 350 people are expected to participate this year.
Last years 10K winners were J.K. Lundberg of Fresno (36:25.7) and Maria Rodriguez-Lafleu of Cutler (42:16.1). Out of the top nine finishers in the men’s division, five were under the age of 16, including Justin Beaumont, then 11, of Oakhurst, who finished in sixth place with a time of 14:46.6.
The 2-mile race was won by Nestor Ayala Jr. of Fresno (11:19.1), and prior title holder Oakhurst attorney Nanette Beaumont (15:01.9).
Details: www.smokeybearrun.com, (559) 683-1770, or info@smokeybearrun.com.
Staff Report
Comments