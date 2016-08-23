Mustangs prepare for season opener with Sierra

The Minarets Mustangs, under the direction of first year head coach Becher Marr, traveled to Orosi last Saturday to test a new offense against the Cardinals in a scrimmage before opening the on Sept. 2 against Sierra High at Tollhouse.
Marr was impressed by the play of junior quarterback Jacob Cullen, first in line at the quarterback rotation. Cullen looks to be both a running and passing threat. He scored once in the scrimmage on a 10-yard run.
“The biggest highlight on the evening was the work of the offensive and defensive line,” Marr said. “They played unbelieveable, providing Cullen plenty of time to pass and providing good running lanes. If we would have played ‘live’ on the opposing quarterbacks we would of had several sacks. We saw a few things to clean up, but over all we did really good.”
“We did OK,” Cullen said. “We dropped some balls we should have caught but we’ll work on that and get better.”
Run or pass the Mustangs will put points on the board this season with their new offense. , add depth at key positions and
The JV team started off well with quarterback Martin Urroz connecting for three touchdowns early - one a 40-yarder to sophomore Ethan Miller.
It was a very limited session for the JV squad but the Mustangs made the most of it. Miller has been a bright spot for the Mustangs while setting an example of hard work on and off the field.
The Mustangs will travel to Sierra Sept. 2 with the “Brick” in tow to take on the Chieftains at 7 p.m.. Minarets looks to retain the Golden Brick they claimed last year, defeating Sierra for the first time in school history, 26-0.
Comments