Hunting season is here

With deer season now upon us, the U.S. Forest Service reminds all hunters of fire restrictions in the forest and that falling trees are a severe hazard when traveling in the Sierra National Forest due to the high degree of tree mortality.
Archery season for deer began Aug. 20 and will run until Sept. 11. General hunting season begins Sept. 17 and ends Oct. 30.
Remember, if you are hunting on private property you must obtain, and have in your possession, written permission to hunt on private property.
All visitors to the forest are reminded to keep the following in mind:
☆ Do not rely solely on cell phones for safety as many areas of the forest have no cell phone coverage.
☆ Bring an ax or a chainsaw to remove fallen trees from roads if you do become trapped.
☆ When driving in remote areas of the forest, park close to a main road rather than on a spur or one-way section. If trees fall across the road you could become trapped.
☆ Pitch tents and park vehicles in areas where they will not be hit if trees fall.
☆ Stay out of the forest when there are strong winds that could blow trees down. If you are already in the forest when the winds pick up, head to a clearing out of reach of potential falling trees.
☆ Be aware of your surroundings. Avoid dense patches of dead trees. Trees and branches can fall without warning.
For more information regarding hunting and the Sierra Natiuonal Forest visit https://www.wildlife.ca.gov/, www.fs.usda.gov/sierra.
SNF
