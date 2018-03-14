Badgers participate in Clovis East track meet

The Yosemite High track and field teams competed at the prestigious 24-team Clovis East Carnival last Friday - a meet that included many of the top track programs in the Valley including Buchanan, Clovis, Clovis East, Clovis West and Redwood. Atwater of the Sac-Joaquin Section also participated.
Girls results
Junior Sayda Taylor was the highest Badger finisher of the day placing second in high jump at 5-2. Taylor’s best last season was 5-4, and she was ranked in the Central Section top 5 for most of last season. It was a good start in her first event of the season.
Peyton Garner was 6th in the triple jump at 32-6 and 8th in the 200 meters at 27.64 which had 59 participants. Garner owns a personal best 33-09 in the triple jump and 27.14 in the 200m. Both are solid early season marks.
Abby Rumohr was 7th in the pole vault at 7-3. Rumohr vaulted 8-6 last year in her freshman season which is third best in YHS history.
Taylor Oetinger was 22nd of 38 runners in the 300 meter low hurdles at 56.37
Boys results
Isaac Rumohr ran 10:56.7 in his first 3,200m race good for 14th place of 41 competitors. Last year Rumohr had a personal best of 10:31.18. This is a good start against top competition.
Caleb Bachelor finished 34th in the 800m but his time of 2:19 is close to being a top 10 time for YHS>
Clayton Burke was 33rd of 48 runners in the 200m with a time of 25.54. Peter Martinez placed 9th in the Shot Put at 41-09.
JV team
Daniel Martinez placed 6th in the Shot Put at 38-10. Matthew Spear placed 6th in the Pole Vault at 7-6. Martinez and Spear were the highest finishers for the JV boys.
Ernie Jimenez was 24th in the 200m with a time of 25.83.
Daniel Hampton was 10th in the 110m high hurdles 20.33. Zachary Palmer was 10th (4-10) and Caleb Burke 11th (4-8) in the High Jump
Burke jumped 33-01 for 15th place in the triple jump. Hampton 16th at 32-02.
Alec Small was 18th in the 800m at 2:21.09.
