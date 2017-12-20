George Takata, former news anchor, takes new seat

Reedley College has announced that George Takata, a 20-year veteran of CBS Channel 47 and KSEE Channel 24, is the new Director of Marketing and Communications for the State Center Community College District.
George is an alumni of Fresno City College, where he obtained an associate of arts degree in 1993, and he graduated from Fresno State in 1997 where he earned a bachelor of arts in mass communication and journalism.
George is an active member of the community who has been awarded several Honorable Mentions including Fresno City College's "100 Stars for 100 Years" (2010), 40 Under 40 (2012), and CBS 47 Volunteer of the Year (2010). George brings over 20 years of experience working for various and notable broadcasting stations, most recently as the morning show anchor and reporter on KSEE 24 Sunrise (NBC). Please welcome George Takata.
"I am very thankful to Dr. Caldwell and the board for this incredible opportunity. I cannot wait to work with everyone at Reedley College, as well as the staff and student body at the Madera and Oakhurst campuses. I'm ready to hit the ground running,” said Takata.
