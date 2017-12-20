George Takata
George Takata
George Takata

Sports

George Takata, former news anchor, takes new seat

December 20, 2017 01:26 PM

UPDATED 7 HOURS 8 MINUTES AGO

Reedley College has announced that George Takata, a 20-year veteran of CBS Channel 47 and KSEE Channel 24, is the new Director of Marketing and Communications for the State Center Community College District.

George is an alumni of Fresno City College, where he obtained an associate of arts degree in 1993, and he graduated from Fresno State in 1997 where he earned a bachelor of arts in mass communication and journalism.

George is an active member of the community who has been awarded several Honorable Mentions including Fresno City College's "100 Stars for 100 Years" (2010), 40 Under 40 (2012), and CBS 47 Volunteer of the Year (2010). George brings over 20 years of experience working for various and notable broadcasting stations, most recently as the morning show anchor and reporter on KSEE 24 Sunrise (NBC). Please welcome George Takata.

"I am very thankful to Dr. Caldwell and the board for this incredible opportunity. I cannot wait to work with everyone at Reedley College, as well as the staff and student body at the Madera and Oakhurst campuses. I'm ready to hit the ground running,” said Takata.

State Center Community College District

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Yosemite High football player PJ Kuzmitski on comeback from tragic practice injury

    Yosemite High School JV football player PJ Kuzmitski returns Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, to Badger Stadium in Oakhurst after having his right leg amputated below the knee after to a horrendous injury suffered in practice Sept. 27​.

Yosemite High football player PJ Kuzmitski on comeback from tragic practice injury

Yosemite High football player PJ Kuzmitski on comeback from tragic practice injury 3:48

Yosemite High football player PJ Kuzmitski on comeback from tragic practice injury
Yosemite High football player PJ Kuzmitski returns to Badger Stadium 1:15

Yosemite High football player PJ Kuzmitski returns to Badger Stadium
The Fresno Tacos mascot helped him propose on the 4th of July 1:27

The Fresno Tacos mascot helped him propose on the 4th of July

View More Video