Yosemite wins tourney, Fries MVP

Yosemite High School junior Grace Fries, shown in a game against Washington Union last season, is currently No. 1 in the state for made 3-point shots with 52. Fries has been named the MVP of two consecutive tournaments the Lady Badgers have won (Hanford and Madera). In the Dec. 13 - 16 Madera Tournament, Fries scored a blistering 119 points in four games including 40 points against Hanford and 31 against Edison High of Fresno. Sierra Star File Photo