Badgers go 1-3 in Dinuba Tournament

Playing schools with much larger enrollments, the Yosemite High boys basketball team (3-7) knew last week’s Dinuba Tournament would be challenging, and it was with the Badgers going 1-3 in the Dec. 13 - 16 event.
The Badgers lost a close opening tournament game to Hanford 61-59, but bounced back to defeat Orange Cove 66-63.
On the third day of the tournament Golden West beat the Badgers 67-54, before losing by 28 points to Kennedy High of Delano, 80-52.
“We have been playing tough competition on purpose to prepare for a run at the North Sequoia League title,” Head Coach Erik Peterson said. “We knew this tournament would get us ready. We played well our first three games, and may have been a little tired by that last game Saturday. It was a long tournament.”
The Badgers were up 29-28 at half against Hanford (9-3). The Bullpups outscored YHS 18-12 in the third. YHS made it close in the fourth but came up just short. Cannon Eames had 19 points, Paul Antonis had 18 and Troy Fite added 126, connecting on four 3-points.
Junior Paul Antonis was Yosemite’s leading scorer in the tourney, and has been the team’s leading scorer since game one of the season.
Eames scores 31
The Badger’s game against Orange Cove was close from start to finish. The Titans (5-6) held a 41-40 advantage at the end of the third quarter, but Eames and Yosemite outscored Orange Cove 26-22 in the decisive fourth quarter for the win. Eames scored 21 of the Badgers 26 points in the last quarter, and finished the game with 31.
Antonis had 16 points and 5 steals.
Golden West (6-6) broke open a close game outscoring YHS 25-10 in the third quarter, coasting to the 67-54 win. Ty Peterson led YHS with a season-high 13 points and recorded 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals. Antonis scored 10.
The Thunderbirds of Kennedy High (1-7) won their first game of the season by crushing YHS 82-50. Kennedy jumped out to a 34-9 lead in the first quarter and then outscored YHS 19-8 in the third to cruise to their first win. Antonis and Eames scored 13 and 14 points, respectively.
JV team 2-1 in Sierra Pacific Tournament
The YHS JV team (5-1) went 2-1 in the Sierra Pacific Tournament in Hanford Dec. 15 and 16, placing third.
The JV team suffered it’s first loss of the season to Lindsay in the opening game of the tourney 33-29.. It was the first loss of the season for the JV team. Holden Eames and Daylen Datchuck had 6 points each.
In the second game of the day YHS came back to defeat Mt. Whitney 39-33. Jackson Thearle scored 13 points and Nathaniel Mulkey had 10.
Yosemite defeated Minarets 54-37 it its third and finale game of the tournament. It was the second win against the Mustangs this season as the Badgers defeated the Mustangs 60-30 on Dec. 8 at Minarets. Mulkey scored a team high 16.
Freshman go 2-1
Head Coach Luke Blate’s freshman Badgers (3-1) went 2-1 at the Sierra Pacific Tournament, good for second place.
YHS defeated Sierra Pacific 36-32 in the opener (Brandon Garrett scored 12 points), and like the JV team, played a double-header on Dec. 16, defeating Lindsay 27-25 (Garrett 10 points), and losing to Mt. Whitney 50-48. Jesse Swope had 18 points. Garrett McMechan hit five 3-pointers for 15 points.
The McLane Highlanders (4-3) will play the Badgers Friday at the Harry S. Baker Jr. Gym at YHS. The JV game will start at 5 p.m. and the varsity at 6:30.
