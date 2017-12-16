Mustangs basketball team breaks seven game losing streak

The Minarets boys varsity basketball team ended a seven game losing streak Dec. 12 by defeating the Tranquility Tigers 54-49 in O’Neals., with an all around team effort.
The Mustangs held off the Tigers late rally for the win with clutch 3-pointers by Logan Smith and Preston Conti.
In his first year as Minarets Head Coach, Anthony Patino was happy to get the win for the team.
The 54 points was a season high for the Mustangs who have had a difficult schedule this year.
The entire Mustang team contributed points, led by Conti and EG Walden who scored 20 and 11 points respectively.
Conti also grabbed 15 rebounds to give him a double-double, and Walden got 6 rebounds and 6 assists. Shooting guard Smith added 8 points with two key 3-pointers late in the game.
Also on the board was Christian Varner with 6 points, Zack Redman with 5 points and Tyson Ellis with 4.
The Mustangs will host Mariposa on Monday, Dec. 18.
Minarets High School Correspondent
