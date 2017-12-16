The Minaret Mustangs boys varisty basketball team takes the O’Neals Tigers 54-49
The Minaret Mustangs boys varisty basketball team takes the O’Neals Tigers 54-49 Pete Conti
The Minaret Mustangs boys varisty basketball team takes the O’Neals Tigers 54-49 Pete Conti

Sports

Mustangs basketball team breaks seven game losing streak

Sierra Star

December 16, 2017 10:44 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 48 MINUTES AGO

The Minarets boys varsity basketball team ended a seven game losing streak Dec. 12 by defeating the Tranquility Tigers 54-49 in O’Neals., with an all around team effort.

The Mustangs held off the Tigers late rally for the win with clutch 3-pointers by Logan Smith and Preston Conti.

In his first year as Minarets Head Coach, Anthony Patino was happy to get the win for the team.

The 54 points was a season high for the Mustangs who have had a difficult schedule this year.

The entire Mustang team contributed points, led by Conti and EG Walden who scored 20 and 11 points respectively.

Conti also grabbed 15 rebounds to give him a double-double, and Walden got 6 rebounds and 6 assists. Shooting guard Smith added 8 points with two key 3-pointers late in the game.

Also on the board was Christian Varner with 6 points, Zack Redman with 5 points and Tyson Ellis with 4.

The Mustangs traveled to Cambria to play Coast Union on Dec. 15, XXXXXXXXXXXX

XXXXX scored XXX points ..........

XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

The Mustangs will host Mariposa on Monday, Dec. 18.

Minarets High School Correspondent

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Yosemite High football player PJ Kuzmitski on comeback from tragic practice injury

    Yosemite High School JV football player PJ Kuzmitski returns Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, to Badger Stadium in Oakhurst after having his right leg amputated below the knee after to a horrendous injury suffered in practice Sept. 27​.

Yosemite High football player PJ Kuzmitski on comeback from tragic practice injury

Yosemite High football player PJ Kuzmitski on comeback from tragic practice injury 3:48

Yosemite High football player PJ Kuzmitski on comeback from tragic practice injury
Yosemite High football player PJ Kuzmitski returns to Badger Stadium 1:15

Yosemite High football player PJ Kuzmitski returns to Badger Stadium
The Fresno Tacos mascot helped him propose on the 4th of July 1:27

The Fresno Tacos mascot helped him propose on the 4th of July

View More Video