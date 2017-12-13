YHS basketball team beats Minarets

Yosemite High School’s varsity boy’s basketball team ended a four-game losing streak by defeating the Minarets Mustangs 64-28 Friday night in O’Neals. The win moves YHS to 2-4 overall this season. Minarets falls to 0-6 overall.
The varsity Badgers led from start to finish. YHS led 13-6 after the first quarter and went into halftime up 38-15. The Badgers came out firing in the third period outscoring the Mustangs 22-7.
“First it was great to get a win,” said head coach Erik Peterson. “We played good team basketball. We distributed the ball and played really solid defense.”
The Badgers had balanced scoring. Senior Brian Mularkey led YHS with 14 points. Mularkey was 6 for 7 from the floor nailing two 3-pointers. Mularkey also led YHS with 7 rebounds. Mularkey was named Badger player of the game.
Troy Fite had 12 and Cannon Eames 11 points. Season leading scorer Paul Antonis had 10 points and Ty Peterson had 9. Peterson added 5 rebounds and led YHS with 6 steals. Center Christian Rold scored 5 points and had 5 rebounds.
The balanced scoring was a goal set in preseason by Coach Peterson. “We will ultimately be successful this season if we can maintain balanced scoring. We want players to get touches but be unselfish and look for the best shot. We did that tonight but definitely want to maintain that the rest of the season.”
Preston Conti led the Mustangs with 15 points. Forward Zach Redman had 5 points. Skyler Sandoval and EG Walden each had 3 points. Christian Varner added 2.
On Tuesday the Badgers hosted the Roughriders of Roosevelt High. It was a close game but Roosevelt pulled out a 62-57 win. It was the second loss of the season to Roosevelt. YHS lost to Roosevelt 61-46 on November 30th at the Kerman Tournament. Coming into the game the Roughriders were ranked #1 in Division III.
“Even though we lost, we played our best overall game of the season,“ said Peterson. “Roosevelt is up tempo. We were right there at the end. We played good team defense and moved the ball well.”
YHS led early but Roosevelt went into halftime up 32-28. YHS came out strong in the third and were down 46-44 going into the fourth quarter. It was 52-50 Roosevelt with 3:45 left. A Cannon Eames layup made it 59-57 with .18 seconds to go but it wasn’t enough.
Paul Antonis led YHS with 14 points. Christian Rold and Cannon Eames scored 10 and 9 points respectively.
The Varsity Badgers will play in the Dinuba Tournament from December 13th to December 16th. YHS opens against Hanford High School at 5pm on the 13th at Reedley High School.
JV Badgers off to undefeated start
The JV Badgers (3-0) led from start to finish and defeated the Mustang JV 60-30. Owen Bazzar led YHS with 13 points. Nathaniel Mulkey had 12 points. Tyler Gardner and Holden Eames each had 9.
On Tuesday the Badger JV went into overtime to defeat Roosevelt 51-50. Owen Bazzar was huge in overtime scoring 8 points to pull off an exciting win. Roosevelt had a chance to win in regulation but missed crucial free throws down the stretch.
The JV and freshman Badgers will play in the upcoming Sierra Pacific Tournament in Hanford. The JV Badgers are scheduled to play Lindsay on Friday December 15th at Sierra Pacific at 3:30pm.
The Badger freshman will play Sierra Pacific at 5pm on the 15th.
