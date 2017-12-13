Badgers make strong comeback

Underclassman who are expected to make an impact on this season’s Yosemite High varsity wrestling team include, from left, freshman Nicolas Guynn (138 pounds), junior Diego Combs (145 pounds), freshman Justin Micallef (160 pound) and sophomore Shane McCurry (113 pounds). Micallef and Guynn were both successful in the Yosemite Badger Youth Program before entering high school this year. Brian Wilkinson Sierra Star