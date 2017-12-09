Badger’s break losing streak with 64-28 win over Mustangs

The Yosemite High boys basketball team ended a four-game losing streak by defeating the Minarets Mustangs 64-28 Friday night in O’Neals.
The win moves YHS to 2-4 this season, with Minarets falling to 0-6.
On Tuesday the Badgers hosted the Roughriders of Roosevelt High, who edged the Badgers 62-57
It was the second loss of the season to Roosevelt, who beat Yosemite 61-46 on Nov. 30 at the Kerman Tournament.
Paul Antonis led YHS with 14 points, with Christian Rold and Cannon Eames scoring 10 and 9 points respectively.
The Badgers will play in the Dinuba Tournament Dec. 13 - 15, opening against against Hanford at 5 p.m. on the first day.
The team does not play at home until its first North Sequoia League game against Sierra on Jan. 12.
NOTE: For details, see Dec. 14 edition of the Sierra Star.
