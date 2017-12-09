Sports

Badger’s break losing streak with 64-28 win over Mustangs

By Gregg Dodderidge

Community Correspondent

December 09, 2017 02:08 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

The Yosemite High boys basketball team ended a four-game losing streak by defeating the Minarets Mustangs 64-28 Friday night in O’Neals.

The win moves YHS to 2-4 this season, with Minarets falling to 0-6.

On Tuesday the Badgers hosted the Roughriders of Roosevelt High, who edged the Badgers 62-57

It was the second loss of the season to Roosevelt, who beat Yosemite 61-46 on Nov. 30 at the Kerman Tournament.

Paul Antonis led YHS with 14 points, with Christian Rold and Cannon Eames scoring 10 and 9 points respectively.

The Badgers will play in the Dinuba Tournament Dec. 13 - 15, opening against against Hanford at 5 p.m. on the first day.

The team does not play at home until its first North Sequoia League game against Sierra on Jan. 12.

NOTE: For details, see Dec. 14 edition of the Sierra Star.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Yosemite High football player PJ Kuzmitski on comeback from tragic practice injury

    Yosemite High School JV football player PJ Kuzmitski returns Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, to Badger Stadium in Oakhurst after having his right leg amputated below the knee after to a horrendous injury suffered in practice Sept. 27​.

Yosemite High football player PJ Kuzmitski on comeback from tragic practice injury

Yosemite High football player PJ Kuzmitski on comeback from tragic practice injury 3:48

Yosemite High football player PJ Kuzmitski on comeback from tragic practice injury
Yosemite High football player PJ Kuzmitski returns to Badger Stadium 1:15

Yosemite High football player PJ Kuzmitski returns to Badger Stadium
The Fresno Tacos mascot helped him propose on the 4th of July 1:27

The Fresno Tacos mascot helped him propose on the 4th of July

View More Video