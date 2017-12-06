Former NFL player co-authors book on sports safety

Although for many good reasons athletics is a fun and rewarding part of growing up, concern about injuries to young athletes is on the rise - three and a half million young people receive medical treatment for sports injuries annually, and fully half of those injuries are preventable according to a new book,“Youth Sports: Start Here.”
The book is co-authored by retired NFL player Eugene Monroe and Dr. Julie Buckley.
Both authors are parents of active, sports-oriented youngsters themselves. Dr. Buckley’s 20 years as a pediatrician and functional medicine specialist and Monroe’s hands-on professional sports experience combine to create a comprehensive guide empowering parents to help their children prevent injury, recognize the sometimes-subtle signs an injury has occurred, and to heal the injuries that almost all energetic children will sustain sooner or later.
Accessible science, practical advice, and fun ways to get your children invested in their own health - “Youth Sports: Start Here” is a valuable guide for every parent raising a champion.
Julie A. Buckley, M.D. is the author of two books, “Healing Our Autistic Children” and “Breast Cancer: Start Here: Everything You Need to Know About Integrative Health for the Newly Diagnosed.” She practices pediatrics and functional medicine in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
As a senior at the University of Virginia, Eugene Monroe was a unanimous All-ACC selection, voted top blocker in the conference. Drafted eighth overall in the 2009 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, he proceeded to help the Jags rank third in the NFL in 2010 with 149.7 rushing yards per game.
In 2013, Super Bowl Champion Baltimore Ravens orchestrated a trade to acquire the star left tackle. In his short time as a Raven, Monroe was consistently graded as one of the best pass blockers in the NFL.
He retired from the NFL this past July have more time to focus on 4th Down Partners, his real estate development company, continue his campaign for medical marijuana, and spend much-needed time with his wife and three children.
He will continue to host the Eugene Monroe All Pro Football Camp each summer, a free camp experience for student-athletes who want to learn how to improve the fundamentals of their game.
Details: “Youth Sports: Start Here” - Water Street Press - www.waterstreetpressbooks.com. Available online and at fine booksellers everywhere
Water Street Press Books
Comments