Badger soccer coach optimistic about season

With a mix of players returning from last year’s North Sequoia League Championship team (12-2-1, 5-0-1 NSL) and some talented newcomers, Yosemite High girls soccer coach Vanessa Jasper is very optimistic about the new season.
“Yosemite’s girls soccer is off and running, and we are looking forward to an exciting season in the NSL,” Jasper said. “We had a good number of girls come out this year, which is always exciting for the program.”
Jasper said both the varsity and JV teams have new players that will contribute this season.
“Although freshman Emily Rich is small in stature, we have moved her up to the varsity team because she is such a strong player,” Jasper said. “She’s such a hard worker and a very talented player.” The freshman won the NSL varsity cross country title this year.
Two sophomores, Grace David and Halle Snell, will also be playing on the varsity team this season.
“Grace and Halle will bring speed and skill to the team,” Jasper said.
Senior and team captain Savannah Bohna, is coming off a very successful volleyball season and Jasper said her leadership and skills are a big plus for the team.
“Savannah suffered from a stress fracture early into last year’s season, but is back at 100%” Jasper said. “She is excited to be playing this year and she has really impressed me so far this season. She is such a powerful player.”
Another senior, Peyton Garner, was the team’s leading scorer last season and has been working hard during the off season.
“I always enjoy watching Peyton play, she always brings it to the games,” Jasper said.
The team played its opening game last week, loosing to Hoover High of Fresno 4-3.
“Hoover is such a fast, competitive team, and although we were on the wrong end of the score, we have never played as well against them as we did last week,” Jasper said.
Yosemite played at home Tuesday against Immanuel and will host McLane High School at 4 p.m. today (Thursday).
“I’m excited for what’s to come with this team this season,” Jasper concluded.
Mendez is new JV coach
Samuel Mendez, a YHS graduate and long time Mountain Area soccer coach, is the new girls JV team coach this season.
He played soccer for Ron Cox during his high school years and has since been very involved coaching soccer with Mountain Area youth.
“This is my chance to give back to the Yosemite soccer program that got me through some rough years of my life,’ Mendez said. “I am glad to have the opportunity to answer to my calling of working with the youth of our community. This is truly a blessing only God can provide.”
Yosemite High Correspondent
